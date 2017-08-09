Rolls Royce 'Sweptail': The Most Expensive Car Ever Unveiled - The Herald Nigeria

A valued customer of Rolls-Royce requested for a one-off car and the engineers came up with something inspired by racing yachts and the architecture of classics from the ’20s and ’30s.

It is called Rolls Royce Sweptail and it is both exquisite and exclusive. There will never be another like it and it is valued at £10 million (N4,950,000,000).

The bespoke luxury vehicle was recently unveiled at Villa d’Este for Concorso d’Eleganza, Italy.

“Sweptail is the automotive equivalent of Haute Couture,” said Giles Taylor, director of Rolls-Royce design, who revealed that the customer was actively involved in the process of creating the car.

“You might say we cut the cloth for the suit of clothes that he will be judged by,” he said.

The unnamed owner was said to have specifically asked for a two-seat coupé featuring a large panoramic glass roof – and the engineers got to work.

“Our job was to guide, edit and finely hone the lines that would ultimately give our client this most perfect of Rolls-Royces,” Taylor said.

According to CAR Magazine, the Sweptail “was substantially expensive, making it probably the most expensive new car ever”.

