Romantic Nigerian Man Proposes The Second Time After Fiancee Lost First Ring - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A romantic Nigerian man has set the bar a notch higher by proposing the second time with a new and bigger stoned ring to his heartrob after she lost her first engagement ring.

The lady involved took to her social media page to share her good news following the second proposal.

According to @Miss_Japaree, the second proposal took place in front of all her family members, including the extended family.

She also revealed that her hubby-to-be proposed the second time during their introduction ceremony.

