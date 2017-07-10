 Ronaldo Employed Nigerian To Make Diamond Encrusted Boots - The Herald Nigeria

Ronaldo Employed Nigerian To Make Diamond Encrusted Boots

Superstar Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo who just welcomed twins through a surrogate mother, has just added three diamond encrusted boots to the exhibits of his museum.

The Real Madrid and Former Manchester United attacker, enlisted the help of Tokunbo Daniel, who has had famous clients all over the world to help him make 3 Diamond-encrusted boots, online sources indicate.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s museum now has its latest exhibit, as diamond-encrusted boots commemorating his Premier League stay, are put on display.

The designs on each of the boots vary accordingly as one boot has a golden heel with Ronaldo’s silhouette, the second’s design indicating a tribute to his time in England with the Premier League logo is encrusted on one side but without the Manchester United emblem, while the third boot is in the colours of Real Madrid.

Leave a comment

Tosin

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

"Leaders learn to leverage the problems that never go away in a way to create progress for the organization."
- Andy Stanley.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar