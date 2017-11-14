Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly rejected a new contract at the club and he is said to have told the club’s president, Florentino Perez, he wants to leave.

According to the report in Spain, the former Manchester United star has told Real Madrid that he wants to leave the Spanish champions on June 30, 2018.

Spanish journalist Edu Aguirre who works for TV station El Chiringuito claims the superstar is angry with Real Madrid following the deal which is currently on the table and has told Florentino Perez he wants to leave the club on June 30.

Aguirre also stated that the Portuguese international has asked the president to allow him to leave for a reasonable price.

The report also claims that Perez is not willing to allow Ronaldo to leave, even though the forward has rejected the offer of a renewed contract. It’s claimed that Ronaldo is also unhappy that Madrid made a strong attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe from Monaco this summer before eventually losing out to Paris Saint-Germain.

When asked earlier this month he was expecting to sign a new deal with Madrid, Ronaldo told beIN Sports: ‘I don’t want to renew. I don’t want to renew. ‘I’m very happy with the contract I have.’

Ronaldo has scored only one goal in his last four games at Madrid and cut a frustrated figure in the 3-0 victory over Las Palmas before the international break.

Meanwhile, reigning European and Spanish champions Real Madrid are yet to make any official statement on this latest development.

