Actress Rosaline Meurer who came into the limelight after she was accused of having an affair with Tonto Dike’s ex-husband Churchill, has gone on to rant on Snapchat.

The actress who was obviously shading a mystery person talked about finding true love and loving the wrong people.

She also gushed about her new found lover and having the best time of her life.

See her Snapchat below ;

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print