Ruggedman Blasts Comedian Gordons For Shading 2face - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman has taken sides with singer 2face against comedian, Gordons after the latter subtly shaded 2face over the nationwide protest which held on Monday.

Gordons in reaction to the last minute cancellation of participation by the singer had called 2face a musician and not a politician adding that he is the only illiterate that knows how to express himself using music.

Nigerians however took offence and in reply, Ruggedman called the comedian out demanding why he was also not at the march.

Ruggedman on his social media page wrote: “@gordonsdberlusconi we didnt hear your voice since. Others who didn’t speak before are still quiet,but you chose to speak only to utter these disgraceful words…… You no fall hand, you amputate am. I don’t know why but we all know “people hate greatness”. #loyalty #respect #envykills #betrayal”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment