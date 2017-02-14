Russia Puts Trump To Test, Deploys Cruise Missile In Violation Of Arms Treaty - The Herald Nigeria

Russia has reportedly deployed a new cruise missile which comes in violation to the arms treaty signed with the United States government.

Russia’s move comes despite warnings from the American officials that the development is in violation of the landmark arms control treaty which helped put an ed to the Cold War.

The move has however put the United states president on a critical spot as he had earlier vowed to improve relations of the United States with Russia’s Vladmir Putin.

The missile deployment comes hot on the heels of the United States National Security Adviser, Micheal T. Flynn’s resignation letter which was submitted on Monday after he was accused of misinforming and misdirecting the vice president and other officials over his conversations with Moscow’s ambassador to Washington.

