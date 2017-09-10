The son of a Russian MP has pleaded guilty in the US to being part of a $50m cybercrime racket.

Roman Seleznev, 33, admitted to being part of an online criminal marketplace called Carder.su, which specialised in selling stolen credit card details and identity theft.

Seleznev has already been sentenced to 27 years in prison by a federal court in Washington for breaking into US businesses to steal credit card information, which he subsequently sold on to others to commit frauds.

He was selling such a large volume of card details he created an automated website allowing customers to log in and search for the particular type of card information they wanted to buy.

He was also ordered to pay $170m in damages.

