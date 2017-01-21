S. Africa recognises Barrow as Gambia’s legitimate President

The South African Government says it recognises Adama Barrow as the legitimate President of The Gambia as tension was rising in his country over the transition of power on Friday

Barrow was sworn in as the new president of The Gambia on Jan. 19, 2017 at the Gambian High Commission in Dakar, Senegal.

A candidate of the coalition of seven opposition parties, Barrow, staying in Dakar since Saturday, was declared winner of the presidential election on Dec. 2, 2016 by the Independent Electoral Commission.

But he was unable to take over the presidential power in Banjul because his election was challenged by the then president Yahya Jammeh, who refused to cede power to him.

The South African government urged Jammeh to cooperate with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and step down peacefully, said Clason Monyela, spokesperson of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

The South African government wants Barrow to return to his country to assume the role democratically bestowed on him by the people of The Gambia, Monyela said.

“South Africa commends sterling efforts made by the international community, spearheaded by ECOWAS, the AU (African Union) and the UNSC (United Nations Security Council) in the quest to finding a lasting and peaceful resolution of the political crisis in The Gambia,’’ said Monyela.

South Africa, Monyela said, looks forward to a close working relationship with Barrow and the people of The Gambia and will build and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

The UNSC on Thursday adopted a resolution, asking Jammeh to transfer power to Barrow by Thursday.

Jammeh has been given a final ultimatum to relinquish power after regional troops from five African nations entered The Gambia. (Xinhua/NAN)

