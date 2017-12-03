Veteran actor and broadcaster, Sadiq Daba is currently battling cancer of the blood, Leukemia and prostate cancer and has been gifted a sum of one million Naira by the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye

Dino shared the thank you message Daba sent to him after the visit on his Instagram page.

Daba in the message disclosed that Melaye gave him N1million, describing him as a Daniel who came to his rescue.

The message reads, “You call him the maverick…but then what is there in a name!! Call him what you may, I call him a Daniel come to the rescue.

“A man humble enough to know and appreciate the need of his fellow human being …how compassionate, caring, and humane can one be?

“To Senator Dino Melaye my eternal gratitude, My prayers.The good Lord will continue to guide, protect, be shield and guard in whatever you do ….

“His countless blessings are yours, you came and out of the goodness of your heart gave out a MILLION NAIRA toward my treatment….. You will be replenished in abundance in Jesus Almighty name!!!

“Again who else ,but the indefatigable Dr Joe Odumakin…the Angel was with him!!! Bless you Sir!! – Sadiq Daba’

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related