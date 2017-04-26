Safety: Lagos suspends permits for filling stations, partners on tank farms relocation

The Lagos State Government has suspended approvals for building filling stations in the state for safety reasons.

The state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr Wasiu Anifowose, made this known at the 2017 Ministerial Press Briefing at Alausa in Ikeja.

He was responding to questions from journalists.

The commissioner said that the government was committed to ensuring safety of the residents as well as proper regulation of the environment.

“For now, no filling station in Lagos State until we take inventory of the ones we have; it will affect every nook and cranny.

“No permit for filling stations in Lagos State till further notice.

“The management team of the ministry has taken a decision to take the bull by the horn,” he said.

Anifowose also said that the ministry was collaborating with the Federal Government to relocate some tank farms in residential areas in Apapa.

“On tank farms, I am pleased to announce to you that His Excellency, Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode, paid a visit to Apapa and gave us a mandate to do a study.

“Physical Planning Department in the ministry has done one study, and we are going back to have series of meeting with the Department of Petroleum Resources,” he said.

The commissioner said that oil spillage in Alimosho, which polluted underground water, was caused by pipeline vandalism.

On removal of illegal structures, he said that demolition of houses under high tension wires was ongoing aimed at ensuring safety of residents.

Earlier, the commissioner said that Ambode had, in the last two years, demonstrated commitment to transforming the state into a global economy and financial hub “that is safe, functional and productive for residents, local and foreign investors to thrive”.

He added that the ministry was passionate about achieving regeneration and urbanisation of Lagos to make it one of the best cities.

The official said that the Ikeja Model City Plan was being reviewed to complement other model plans including Epe, Ikorodu and Oshodi/Isolo Master Plans.

“These plans would augment the Apapa, Agege/Ifako-Ijaiye and the reviewed Ikoyi-Victoria Island Model City Plans.

“This will help to attain orderly, progressive and sustainable urban development,” he said.

(NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment