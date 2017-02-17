 Sahara Reporters Publisher Throws Birthday Hangout In Front Of Police Station - The Herald Nigeria

Sahara Reporters Publisher Throws Birthday Hangout In Front Of Police Station

The Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, yesterday celebrated his 46th birthday in front of the police station where he was invited for questioning.

The CEO of the online news media was invited to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, in connection with a libel suit submitted against him by a London-based publisher, Mr. Fatodu.

Recall that Fatodu had accused Sowore of defamation after he linked him to a money laundering scheme involving Nigerian politicians.

Supporters of the Sahara Reporters’ CEO were on ground to celebrate his day with him.

See photos below:

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

