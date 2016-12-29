Sales Rep in court for allegedly stealing employers N1.7m

A 30-year-old sales representative, Francis Akuma, appeared on Thursday in an Asaba Magistrates’ Court for alleged stealing.

Francis allegedly stole N1,762,325 proceeds of the sales of Water Holic Limited, Asaba.

Prosecutor Ndidi Ahamefuna told the court that the accused committed the offence on Aug. 24 at Okpanam Road, Asaba.

Ahamefuna said the offence contravened Section 390(6) of the Criminal Code of Delta State of Nigeria 2006.

Francis pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

The Magistrate, Mrs Akanume Okonkwo, said that surety must be a civil servant, show evidence of employment and reside in Asaba. (NAN)

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment