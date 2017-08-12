Samklef Opens Up On His Beef With Wizkid - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian music producer, Samklef has laid claim to a share of Nigerian singer and international export, Wizkid’s success story as he revealed that he is a part of his story whether the singer likes it or not.

Samklef, also a singer, while speaking with Saturday Beats revealed that no matter how Wizkid tried to deny it, he will remain part of his history.

Recall that Samklef had a while back lashed out at the singer for not acknowledging him and his role in his music career.

Samklef while speaking during the interview said: “I am part of Wizkid’s history whether he likes it or not and he cannot write his story without mentioning my name. I have always respected Wizkid’s hustle from day one. He has a strong will. So far so good, we have settled the misunderstanding between us in 2015 after one of my trips from America.

“We are all busy now, so I am no longer worried about whatever people say because at the end of the day, we all have our journey in life and success is the most important thing. I am no longer bitter at Wizkid, the past is gone.”

The singer and producer who is currently on a two-year deal with Akon stated that before he signed the deal, many people used to say to his face that his career was over.

“Before I bagged this new deal, people told me to my face that my career was dead. I felt quite disappointed at those people but it got to a time when I stopped having any feeling about that remark.

“I realised it was not about how people saw me but the perception I had of myself. So far, I have been trying to stay relevant. Consistency is the key. Nigerians are so sentimental and they don’t appreciate their own and that is why I pity so many talented people that had reigned in the past.

“Once you are no longer in the limelight, they forget about you. They do not even think about the good works that you had done.

“This new generation artistes do not have respect especially when they have ‘blown’. They are quick to forget the people that were there before them. They forget that what they do to others would always come back to haunt them. I don’t ever wish bad for anyone.

“I have paid my dues and I played my role in building this music industry that everyone is benefiting from and no one is giving me my credit but God has crowned my effort with glory and He decided to pay me with this new deal.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment