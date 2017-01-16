Sanity now restored in North East Zone, says Saraki

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Monday commended the Nigeria Army for restoring sanity in the North East Zone.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Saraki gave the commendation in Minna shortly after he paid a condolence visit to the family of the late former governor of Niger, Abdulkadir Kure.

He said that a lot of progress had been made in the fight against insurgency which had restored sanity, professionalism and victory in the North East Zone.

“There could be and there will continuous sporadic attacks, but that does not take us from the focus that progress has been made.

“Life has been restored back to the Northeast. The military should be congratulated on what they have been able to achieve.

“Terrorism is not something that can end at one point, it is a process and we will get to a point where we will conquer it,’’ he said.

The senate president described the late Kure as a man who served and cared for his people.

He gave an assurance that the Federal Government would continue to associate with the family of the late governor and prayed God to grant him Aljanah Firdausi.

NAN reports that Saraki was accompanied by Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Sen. Philip Aduda, Sen. Kabiru Gaya and Sen. Sam Egwu.

Others were Alhaji Nuhu Gidado, Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, Alhaji Murtal Nyako and Sen. David Umaru.

Also paying tributes to the deceased, former Vice President Abubakar Atiku described the death of Kure as a personal loss.

He said late Kure was a moderator and religious leader who contributed to the development of the country.

“He was a friend and a colleague in the class of 1999 governors who played his role effectively even though he was the youngest.

“He was one of the moderators who influenced all of us and gave us his support,’’ he said. (NAN)

