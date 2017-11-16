Santa Fayose: Photos of Ekiti Governor Sharing Cake to Less Privileged Kids Surfaces

Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose celebrated his 57th birthday yesterday. He commented that he was disappointed not to have been woken up with a call from President Buhari but that he would not be taking it to heart.

When asked how he would celebrate his birthday, he said he would be spending it with artisans and the less privileged.

He kept that promise, sharing his birthday cake with children from less privileged homes in the state.

He held a street party with everyone invited and was an active participant in sharing the cake to the children who were lined up.

Check out photos below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Femi Famutimi

Famutimi Femi is a writer for theheraldng. He is also a lawyer by trade. His hobbies include reading and writing, he also loves Renaissance art.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON