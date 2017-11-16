Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose celebrated his 57th birthday yesterday. He commented that he was disappointed not to have been woken up with a call from President Buhari but that he would not be taking it to heart.

When asked how he would celebrate his birthday, he said he would be spending it with artisans and the less privileged.

He kept that promise, sharing his birthday cake with children from less privileged homes in the state.

He held a street party with everyone invited and was an active participant in sharing the cake to the children who were lined up.

Check out photos below.

