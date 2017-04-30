Saraki congratulates NGE’s President, Egbemode

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki has congratulated Mrs Funke Egbemode on her reelection as President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), during the guild’s Biennial Convention in Lagos.

Saraki’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja on Sunday.

He said the choice of Egbemode, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, New Telegraph Newspapers, was a testimony that she has successfully justified the confidence reposed in her by her colleagues in the past years.

“I can only admonish her to work harder to extend the frontiers of her achievements as the president of the NGE.

“Her return unopposed is a fitting tribute to the fact that her contributions have been recognised. As they say, the reward for work well done is the opportunity to do more,’’ Saraki said.

He lauded the NGE for conducting peaceful and transparent elections.

Saraki urged the body to collaborate with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and other critical stakeholders to rid the profession of quacks and impostors.

In a related development, Saraki, has congratulated Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Football Club for winning the Under-15 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs tournament in Lagos, on Saturday.

He commended the sterling efforts made by the players and their technical crew throughout the period of the competition and for capping it with a resounding 3-1 victory in their final match against Katsina United.

Saraki commended the organisers of the tournament for the objective to groom talents for the national team.

He noted that the competition which involved over 400 under15 teenagers from 20 NPFL clubs was a giant step for youth engagement, crime reduction and the discovery of future super stars for the country.

“While I commend the ABS Club for their superlative performance that enabled them to win the competition, I also want to congratulate all the clubs that participated in the tournament.

“The successful hosting of the inaugural edition of the NPFL U-15 Promises Tournament, once again, points clearly to one fact that the country is full of talents that need to be harnessed.

“It is not only to advance our game of football but to develop the country in all ramifications,” he said.

Saraki called on corporate organisations to make sponsorship of sporting activities in the country a priority of their Corporate Social Responsibility. (NAN)

