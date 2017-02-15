Saraki, Dogara Visit Buhari In London - The Herald Nigeria

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has led a four-man legislative team to visit President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently on vacation in London.

Others on the team include, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Deputy Speaker, Lasun Yusuf and Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan.

The team left for London on Wednesday morning to meet with President Buhari who has extended his vacation indefinitely to attend to his health.

Other members of the legislature that are expected to meet with the president are Yusuf Lasun, deputy speaker, and Ahmed Lawan, senate leader.

This is coming a few days after Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Bisi Akande, former governor of Osun state, paid the president a visit.

Ibikunle Amosun, Ogun state governor, and Daisy Danjuma had also visited the president, who is on vacation in the UK.

Buhari transferred power to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo before he left for the UK.

He was scheduled to return to the country on Sunday – at the end of his 10-day vacation which began on January 19 – but he extended the time indefinitely, citing advice from his doctor that he should wait to get his test results as the reason for his decision.

Last Wednesday, Saraki announced on Twitter that he spoke with the president and that he was in high spirits. Though he did not give a hint that he would visit him in London.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment