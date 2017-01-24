Saraki Reads Buhari's Second Letter On Magu's Confirmation - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

………says he has been cleared of corruption charges

Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki on Tuesday read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari asking the upper legislative chamber to reconsider its decision to reject the appointment of Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Saraki read the letter after the senate resumed from a closed-session that lasted about 80 minutes.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo had sent the letter to the senate on Sunday evening.

On December 15, 2016, the senate‎ rejected the appointment of Magu as EFCC chairman, citing a security report from the department of state services (DSS).

In the report, Magu was accused of living in a house paid for by a “corrupt” businessman. He was also accused of extorting money — through a proxy‎ — from suspects.

Following this, the president directed Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, to investigate the allegations‎. Malami submitted his report at the end of the assignment.

However, the details of the investigation were not revealed in the president’s letter to the senate.

Also, the president did not say why the rejection of Magu’s appointment should be reconsidered in view of the allegations.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment