Saraki Speaks On Buhari's Health After London Visit - The Herald Nigeria

The Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki who left the country yesterday in company of Mr. Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the House of Representatives for London to see the ailing president, Muhammadu Buhari, has assured Nigerians that their leader is hale and hearty.

The Senate president after meeting with the president said “there is no cause for alarm.”

Saraki in company of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and senate leader Ahmed Lawan arrived at the Abuja House in London where the president had been staying a few minutes before 8pm Nigerian time.

Senate President Saraki in a statement released by his media aide, Bamikole Omishore said: “Delighted to see that President Buhari is doing well, was cheerful and in good spirits.

“The President I saw today is healthy, witty and himself.

“The President’s absence and imminent return shows that there is no vacuum in government and our system of democracy is working with all organs of government fulfilling their mandate. And let me use the time tested cliché, there is no cause for alarm!.”

The president also confirmed the visit as he took to his official social media handle on Twitter @MBuhari to write: “Pleased to receive Senate President @bukolasaraki, Speaker@YakubDogara and Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan, tonight.”

“I thanked them for visiting. I’m also grateful to Nigerians, Christians and Muslims alike, for their prayers and kind wishes for my health.”

