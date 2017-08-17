Satguru Maharaj Ji Offers To Heal Buhari Again - The Herald Nigeria

The founder and spiritual leader of the One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, has called on the presidency to bring the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari back home for healing.

The call comes following President Muhammadu Buhari’s 100 day absence from the country as he had been in the United Kingdom since May 7, 2017.

Maharaj Ji while speaking at the Nigerian Union of Journalist, NUJ, secretariat called on the Nigerian government to return the ailing president home for him to deal with his ailment.

Speaking at the NUJ secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, Maharaji Ji said: “I do not believe in sickness. The President of Nigeria is great. And he should remain so. And that is why if he comes to me for healing, I will heal him. I have done it for several public office holders. I remembered that I treated Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB), when he was afflicted by an ailment. I cured him. But he later denied me.”

The spiritual leader further noted that Buhari’s presence is needed at home and not for him to continue his medical vacation in the UK.

He added: “Since he left, the acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has been acting on his behalf. And I believe he has defied Nigerians prediction that he will be a figure head. I believe he knows what he is doing.”

Maharaji Ji also condemned the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, over the unfulfilled promises made by the Federal Government to the body stating that such actions only serve to draw Nigeria’s educational sector backwards.

