Scarlett Johansson: 'I don't think it's natural to be a monogamous person' - The Herald Nigeria

Scarlett Johansson is having second thoughts on monogamy.

The 32-year-old “Ghost in the Shell” star in an interview with the Playboy Magazine, admitted she isn’t sure people are designed to be monogamous in relationships.

“I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it’s a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing,” said the actress. “I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it’s work. It’s a lot of work.”

Johansson also stressed that marriage is “a legally binding contract that has weight to it” and will impact relationships no matter what stage they’re in.

“Being married is different than not being married, and anybody who tells you that it’s the same, is lying,” she said. “It changes things. I have friends who were together for 10 years and then decided to get married, and I’ll ask them on their wedding day or right after if it’s different, and it always is. It is. It’s a beautiful responsibility, but it’s a responsibility.”

Johansson and her husband, French journalist Roman Dauriac, split in January. The couple are parents to their two-year-old daughter. Johansson was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.

The March/April 2017 issue of Playboy hits newsstands nationwide on February 28th.

