Children from Community Secondary School, Rukpokwu Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers state and Owo High School in Ondo state were today seen running from school after soldiers reported to be in uniform were seen attempting to administer vaccinations to the students in the school.

Witnesses report parents and guardians rushed to the schools to pick up their children while others left the school, refusing to partake in the supposed monkeypox vaccination being conducted by the Nigerian Army.

A video taken by an eye witness in Owo, Ondo state shows the students running away from school after soldiers arrived at the school premises.

This is coming after students were also seen fleeing schools in Anambra and Delta states after men from the Nigerian Army arrived at the schools to embark on a medical outreach.

The Defence Headquarters had earlier noted that there was no conspiracy to inject children in the SouthEast with the virus, rather the exercise was to assist in safeguarding the health of citizens in the area. They however concluded that the exercise would be put on hold pending adequate circulation of information regarding the military’s intention, in order to avoid a statewide pandemonium.

However, despite a statement released by the Headquarters two days ago assuring the public of the military’s commitment to citizens health through their medical outreaches, it has not yet been clearly stated the nature of the vaccinations and the purpose of the outreach being carried out by the Nigerian military.

