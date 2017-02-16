School feeding: Sokoto earmarks N5.4bn for 1m students

Sokoto State Government says it has earmarked over N5.4 billion to feed no fewer than one million students in its primary and secondary schools in 2017.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Alhaji Mainasara Ahmed, disclosed this in Gusau on Thursday.

He spoke at a three-day workshop organized by a USAID-assisted Leadership, Empowerment, Advocacy and Development (LEAD) Project being implemented in Sokoto and Bauchi States.

”These pupils and students are currently studying in both boarding and non boarding schools across the 23 local government areas in the state.

”This money also includes the homegrown school feeding programme to be jointly undertaken by both the federal and state governments.

”The gesture is aimed at shoring up students’ enrolment, retention and completion, especially girl child education,” he said.

Ahmed disclosed that the state government had established the female education, secondary education and examinations boards to improve the standard of education in the state. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment