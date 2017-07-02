 School Teacher Beats Manny Pacquiao To Win The WBO Welterweight Title - The Herald Nigeria

School Teacher Beats Manny Pacquiao To Win The WBO Welterweight Title

An Australian boxer and former school teacher, Jeff Horn, has knocked world champion Manny Pacquiao down to claim the World Boxing Organisation welterweight title.

The former school teacher turned boxer knocked the former world champion down at a boxing event which held in Brisbane on Sunday.

The 29-year-old improved his record with the fight against Pacquiao as he clocked 17-0-1 and was awarded the win over the eight-division world champion.

The scores according to judges were 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 and by unanimous decision, the former school teacher triumphed over his well known opponent.

Jeff Horn came into the fight with an ultra-aggressive style which proved too much for Pacquiao, 38, in the 12-round match which was dubbed the “Battle of Brisbane”.

Pacquiao, considered one of the greatest boxers with eight-weight world champion was knocked down the peg by a former school teacher whose name has never made it into the international news.

Prior to the match, Pacquiao’s team had predicted a “short and sweet” for the world record holder over Horn, a 2012 Australian Olympian.

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

"Leaders learn to leverage the problems that never go away in a way to create progress for the organization."
- Andy Stanley.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar