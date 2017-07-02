School Teacher Beats Manny Pacquiao To Win The WBO Welterweight Title - The Herald Nigeria

An Australian boxer and former school teacher, Jeff Horn, has knocked world champion Manny Pacquiao down to claim the World Boxing Organisation welterweight title.

The former school teacher turned boxer knocked the former world champion down at a boxing event which held in Brisbane on Sunday.

The 29-year-old improved his record with the fight against Pacquiao as he clocked 17-0-1 and was awarded the win over the eight-division world champion.

The scores according to judges were 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 and by unanimous decision, the former school teacher triumphed over his well known opponent.

Jeff Horn came into the fight with an ultra-aggressive style which proved too much for Pacquiao, 38, in the 12-round match which was dubbed the “Battle of Brisbane”.

Pacquiao, considered one of the greatest boxers with eight-weight world champion was knocked down the peg by a former school teacher whose name has never made it into the international news.

Prior to the match, Pacquiao’s team had predicted a “short and sweet” for the world record holder over Horn, a 2012 Australian Olympian.

