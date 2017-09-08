The third season of Mr. Robot premieres on Showmax first across Africa on Thursday, 12 October 2017, with fresh episodes launching weekly within 24 hours of their broadcast in the US.

Mr. Robot stars Egyptian-American actor Rami Malek as Elliot, a troubled hacker at the center of the cyberwar between the conglomerate E Corp and fsociety, a group of hacktivists led by Mr Robot, an anarchist played by Christian Slater. We wrote that spoiler-free description with a lot of self-control and it’s deliberately not entirely accurate, because nothing is ever quite what it seems in this show.

Malek won the Emmy for Best Actor last year, the first actor of colour to do so in 18 years. Among many other awards, Mr. Robot also won Golden Globes for Best TV Drama and Best Supporting Actor (Slater); an Emmy for Original Music; Critics Choice Awards for Best Actor (Malek), Best Supporting Actor (Slater) and Best TV Drama; a Peabody; and a Writers Guild Association Award for New Series. The hit show has a 96% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

As you can see from the official season three trailer, the cliffhanger at the end of the second season resolves itself in the form of Elliot waking up with no idea where he is. So brace yourself for another season of sitting on the edge of your couch, second-guessing your assumptions, as fsociety rallies against enemies like the FBI and the Dark Army, rival cyber terrorists.

Speaking of Malek, have you seen the newly released pics of him as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, who would have turned 71 this week, in Bryan Singer’s long-awaited biopic? Check the pics out – the resemblance is uncanny. He’s going to have to sing in the role, too, apparently.

Luckily, while we wait for the release of season three and his Bohemian Rhapsody interpretation, there’s time to catch up on seasons one and two of Mr. Robot, available to binge-watch on Showmax now. Even if you’ve already seen them, you’ll want to re-watch this one to spot the clues you missed and re-interpret things based on the twists you’ve seen, because this is one show where you need to put down your phone and pay full attention

