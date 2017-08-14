 The Secret To , Clear, Spotless And Flawless Skin Using Aloe Vera Gel - The Herald Nigeria

The Secret To , Clear, Spotless And Flawless Skin Using Aloe Vera Gel

The use of Aloe Vera gel in beauty and skin care regimens is very well-known and acknowledged one. A simple, yet magical skincare ingredient, it is appreciated for its skin hydrating, moisturizing, healing, and anti-aging properties. It is one of the safest herbs that you could easily include as a party of your beauty care, irrespective of the skin type you have.

 

 

This is how to use:-
Take two tbsp. of fresh aloe Vera gel and mix it with 1 tbsp. of fresh lemon juice. Tadaa, your Aloe Vera, and lemon juice mask is ready. Apply it daily for 20-30 minutes and then wash off with plain water. You can also store this mixture in the refrigerator for one week and after making a new portion. Apply it every day or you can also keep it overnight for better results. You will notice clear, blemish-free skin after using it regularly for one month.

