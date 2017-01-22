 Secret Service to investigate Madonna Over “Blowing Up White House” Comments - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Secret Service to investigate Madonna Over “Blowing Up White House” Comments

The Secret Service has reportedly said they will open an investigation into Madonna due to the inciting message she made at the Women’s March in Washington on Saturday.

Madonna took the stage and cursed out a lot of people including Donald Trump then she said she had thought about “blowing up the White House” but knew that it “wouldn’t change anything”.

Madonna dropped the f-bomb several times, causing a slew of apologies from broadcasters airing the protest live.

She went on to speak of her rage at the election result and cursing up some more.

According to the Gateway Pundit, a spokesman for the Secret Service said they were “aware” of Madonna’s comments and will open an investigation, but the ultimate decision whether or not to prosecute remained with the U.S Attorney’s Office.

