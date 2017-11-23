Security: Rep calls for more involvement of traditional institutions

A House of Representatives member, Mr Johnson Agbonayinma, has called for more involvement of traditional institutions in tackling security challenges in the country.

Agbonayinma told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja that traditional institutions should not be undermined in governance, insisting that they had prominent role.

“I am sponsoring a Bill soon on involvement of traditional institutions in the governance of this country because their role is important.

“The youth and the women must also be involved as we have youth council, traditional council, women council and others.

“They must be part of the National Orientation Agency to disseminate the right information.

“We cannot do anything without involving the traditional institutions in fighting insurgency and other security challenges in our country; we need them because they are closer to the people,’’ he said.

The lawmaker emphasised that because the traditional rulers’ subjects respected and listened to them, it would help in putting an end to the menace of corruption, robbery, kidnapping and other vices.

“It is not just only for them being kings, because as they are kings there are people who respect them and listen to them when they speak.

“The subjects will definitely obey the traditional rulers and this will help in checking all forms of criminality across the country, knowing that perpetrators are subjects of monarchs and live in the communities.

`I think we should give the traditional institutions sense of belonging and get them involved in whatever we do so that everyone can join hands to move Nigeria to the next level,’’ he added. (NAN)

