See 2Baba's Stylish Appearance At The Headies Awards 2016 - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2face or 2Baba spiced up his appearance at the Headies Awards which held last night as his wife, Annie Idibia was unavailable for the event.

2face in the absence of his wife at the event took her along by wearing a shirt with her face on it.

Annie, clearly joyous at her husband’s expression of love towards her took to her social media page on Instagram to write:

“He Light My Fire😍😍😍😍 Look at what my baby is wearing to the headies🙈🙈🙈#iGotDaBestManInDaWorld #tooBlessed #weAintPerfectButWeLoveus.”

See photos of 2face’s shirt with his wife’s face printed on the back below:

See the video she shared on her Instagram page:

He Light My Fire😍😍😍😍 Look at what my baby is wearing to the headies🙈🙈🙈#iGotDaBestManInDaWorld #tooBlessed #weAintPerfectButWeLoveus. His "wow" shirt by @tiannahsplacempire A video posted by Annie Idibia (@annieidibia1) on Dec 22, 2016 at 2:47pm PST

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment