See The Card And Flower Nigerian Man Sent To President Buhari In London - The Herald Nigeria

A Nigerian man based in the United Kingdom has sent the president, Muhammadu Buhari a flower along with a get well soon card.

The gesture comes following the president’s extended stay at the Abuja House in London after he had left the country on a 10-day medical vacation in January.

The Nigerian man on the card dated February 13, 2017 wrote:

“Dear President M Buhari

“May the prayers and blessings of good health I am sending

with these flowers make you stronger and healthy

“Mr president, I am sure if you have look outside, right in london

the sun of Allah is shining and he is telling you to get well.

Many are so earger to have you back, especially in terms of the

stability of the country.

I hope this litte card and flower help a little to know how lovingly

you are thought of … by many of us in UK

May Allah continue to guide, bless and direct you to the right

path.”

See photos below:

