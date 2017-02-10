SEE YOU IN COURT - Donald Trump fires back as Federal Appeals Court Rules Against Travel Ban - The Herald Nigeria

Donald Trump has fired back on his preferred means of communication, Twitter, after three federal appeal judges unanimously upheld a decision that canceled his refugee and immigration ban. He wrote in all caps,

“SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!”

The ruling by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco means the temporary travel ban cannot go into effect without further litigation.

“The Government has pointed to no evidence that an alien of the countries named in the Order has perpetrated a terrorist attack in the United States,” the three-member panel wrote.

“Rather than present evidence to explain the need for the Executive Order, the Government has taken the position that we must not review its decision at all. We disagree.”

Meanwhile, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat who leads one of the states that challenged the ban, responded to Trump by saying:

“Mr. President, we just saw you in court, and we beat you.”

Leave a comment