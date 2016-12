Nigerian rapper, Eva Alodiah and her fiance, Ceasar have reacted to the viral snub by Wizkid during the Headies Awards which held yesterday in Lagos.

Wizkid during the event apparently snubbed a brotherly hug from Eva Alordiah’s fiance and skipped over to greet the rapper.

In reaction to the sub, Eva and her man shared a video on her social media page wherein the couple were captured in a car as they laughed off the viral yet embarrassing act.

