See How Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrated His 32nd Birthday - The Herald Nigeria

Portuguese star and Real Madrid striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, who was just announced as the highest earning athlete for the year 2016, celebrated his 32nd birthday in style.

The World’s Best Footballer, who clocked 32 on 5th February, 2017 went back to his roots as he celebrated the special day with his mother and son.

Ronaldo, who is the first footballer to top the athletes’ highest income ranking beating his rival, Barcelona FC’s Lionel Messi and other athletes including Basketball star, LeBron James, was captured in a gleeful mood with his mother, son and his birthday cake.

See photos of the birthday celebration below, including a childhood photo of the star;

