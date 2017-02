A Nigerian took to his social media page to share photos of huge crocodile which was killed in Port Harcourt.

The Facebook user identified as Jossy Bright shared the photos on his page asking fellow Nigerians to join him in the feast.

He also called the meat a “Special meat for Special people” (Crocodilo Errectus)

See photo shared from Rumuokwuta, Portharcourt below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment