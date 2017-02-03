See Photo of Two Armed Fulani Herdsmen Arrested in Kaduna - The Herald Nigeria

In the spate of the recent killings of indigenes of Southern Kaduna, two suspected Fulani herdsmen were arrested carrying arms.

They were apprehended by police on Thursday morning with two AK47 rifles and two cutlasses at Samaru Kataf, while on their way to Fadan Karshi in Sana Local Government Area in Southern Kaduna.

This should come as a welcome development in the face of inactivity of the government law enforcement agencies in curbing the killings and will serve to restore the confidence of the general citizenry in the government.

