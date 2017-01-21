See photos of little girl tortured for allegedly being a witch in Akure - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

This little girl was tortured, chained in a dog cage without food for months and left to die in Akure after she was accused of being a witch.

Nigerian activist, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin has shared the touching story of a little girl who was tortured, caged and assaulted after people accused her of being a witch. The shocking story which happened in Akure, Ondo State has left many people in shock.

Okei-Odumakin wrote: “It’s so sad little child was accused of witchcraft in Akure and after all tortures and attempts to kill but she did not die; she was chained in a dog cage without food for months before she was found and brought out by someone. I stumbled on the good people who found and started taking care of her again. What a world!

“Her torturers thought her not to survive, but she was rescued after months she was caged and deserted. Largely in rural African parts, geniuses are still victims of primitive ignorance.

“But here, see the beautiful child after she was rescued and cared for. I specially appreciate the police officers who took her and cared for her upon rescuing her. May you not lack remedy in any time of difficulty!

“#PeculiarChildNotWitchcraft”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment