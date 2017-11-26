Maryam Sanda who is standing trial for allegedly stabbing her husband to death is the daughter of Maimuna Aliyu, the former Executive Director of Aso Savings and Loans Limited.

Aliyu’s nomination into the board of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other offences Commission (ICPC) had elicited negative reactions following allegations of corruption levelled against her.

She was accused of abusing her office as executive director of Aso Savings and Loans Limited.

Subsequently, her nomination was withdrawn by vice president Yemi Osinbajo and she was charged to court on a three-count charge of abuse of office, misappropriation of public funds and criminal breach of trust.

The controversial ex-banker allegedly acquired a Dubai property worth $3.05m, over N1.2 billion at an exchange rate of N360 to $.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, claim the money may have come from long years of misappropriation, contract scams and diversion of public fund.

Her daughter Maryam Sanda had reportedly murdered her husband in their residence in Abuja over allegations of infidelity.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

