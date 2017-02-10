See The $9.7million And £74,000 Cash Recovered From Former NNPC Boss, Andrew Yakubu - The Herald Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has released photos of the huge stash f cash totaling $9,772,800 and another sum of £74,000 recovered from a former NNPC boss, Andrew Yakubu.

The EFCC raided the former Group Managing Director of NNPC’s home in Kaduna city and recovered the huge stash which is the biggest recovery the agency has claimed in recent time.

In a statement released by the anti-graft agency this afternoon, the agency revealed that the special raid conducted by its operatives on February 3, 2017 yielded the staggering sum of money.

The EFCC revealed that the stash of cash believed by the agency to be part of the proceeds of crime was hidden in a fire proof safe

The former NNPC boss has however appeared before the Agency’s Zonal office located in Kano where he admitted that the money was a gift from an unknown persons.

See photos below:

