The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission ICPC, displayed some of the vehicles recovered from past directors of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources today.

The vehicles numbering 40 were recovered from the former directors of the ministry as part of the ongoing war against corruption in the country.

The Federal Ministry of Water Resources took to its official social media page on Facebook to share photos of the recovered vehicles.

See photos below:

