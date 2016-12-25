See What Billionaire Emeka Offor Did To Celebrate Christmas With 2000 Widows - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nigerian billionaire, Sir Emeka Offer who recently buried his father in gold casket has extended helping hands in a show of love to 2000 widows.

The businessman, founder and sole sponsor of the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation yesterday gave out bags of rice along with a chicken to each of the over 2000 widows present at the foundation’s Christmas event.

Present at the event was the First Lady of Imo State, Mrs. Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha.

The billionaire noted that the Christmas gift was to enable the beneficiaries enjoy a smooth celebration.

See photos from the event below:

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment