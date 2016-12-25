 See What Billionaire Emeka Offor Did To Celebrate Christmas With 2000 Widows - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

See What Billionaire Emeka Offor Did To Celebrate Christmas With 2000 Widows

emeka-offor4

Nigerian billionaire, Sir Emeka Offer who recently buried his father in gold casket has extended helping hands in a show of love to 2000 widows.

The businessman, founder and sole sponsor of the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation yesterday gave out bags of rice along with a chicken to each of the over 2000 widows present at the foundation’s Christmas event.

Present at the event was the First Lady of Imo State, Mrs. Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha.

The billionaire noted that the Christmas gift was to enable the beneficiaries enjoy a smooth celebration.

See photos from the event below:

emeka-offor

emeka-offor1

emeka-offor2

emeka-offor3

emeka-offor4

emeka-offor5

emeka-offor6

emeka-offor7

emeka-offor8

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun
Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar