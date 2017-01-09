Seme Customs Intercept 550 cartons of poultry products valued at N6m

The Seme Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has made a seizure of about 550 cartons of poultry frozen products with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N6.04 million

The Chief Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr Selchang Taupyen, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Lagos.

According to Taupyen, the impounded poultry products through credible intelligence-sharing.

“The Information patrol team led by Chief Superintendent of Customs Ozah Mathew, said that the arrest was effected within Mosafejo axis when the said truck was coming out from the creeks on Jan. 4, 2017 at 05.00hrs.

“ The frozen poultry product was impounded in a blue Volvo truck with an orange head (Reg No. FKJ 359 XJ).

“The truck compartment used was well constructed for the purpose of concealment as it is physically seen empty on sighting the inside,’’ the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quotes him as saying.

Taupyen said that two suspects (a driver and conductor) were arrested in connection with the seized truck containing the frozen poultry products.

Commenting on the seizure, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Victor Dimka, said that with reliable intelligence sharing, the patrol officers were always beaming on all “nooks and crannies of the borders’’.

Dimka urged the patrol officers to keep on the good work as a resolve to enforce zero tolerance on smuggling.

“The suspects will be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to those who have chosen smuggling as the only way for their livelihood,’’ NAN quotes the controller as saying. (NAN)

