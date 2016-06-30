Sen. Akpabio In Fresh Trouble For Secretly Visiting Tinubu - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Senate Minority leader has found himself on the wrong side of the line as his party colleagues have accused him of ‘anti-party activities’.

According to reports, the accusation leveled against Akpabio stemmed from his visit to the opposition party, All Progressive Congress, APC chieftain, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that Akpabio was spotted with the national leader of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu about two weeks ago.

Signal NG reports that Akpabio casually dismissed a confrontation by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu over a clearly huge offence to the party and its members.

He was said to have replied Ekweremadu saying he visited the ruling party’s leader, Tinubu for some “personal issues”.

Ekweremadu was reported to have been infuriated by the matter especially with the response he got in return.

“The whole thing did not go down well with Ekweremadu and the PDP caucus in the Senate who were concerned that their Leader in the Senate who should be actively engaged with providing leadership and a voice for the PDP opposition is busy hobnobbing, not just with the ruling party but one of its most influential chieftains who played a key role in providing the funding, structure and media propaganda that kicked the PDP out of power in 2015 after 16 years”

