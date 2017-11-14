Sen. Ndume resumes in Senate on Wednesday

The Senate has resolved that Sen. Mohammed Ndume (APC) should resume sitting on Wednesday Nov. 15, since he had served out his suspension of 90 legislative days.

The decision was reached after a closed-door meeting by the Senate on Tuesday before its plenary.

Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy President of the Senate, who presided over the plenary, said Ndume had served out his suspension of 90 legislative days, without prejudice to the current court process.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Senate had, on March 29, suspended former Senate Leader Mohammed Ndume over his petition calling for investigation into the allegation that Sen. Dino Melaye, did not obtain first degree at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

The university authorities later came out and declared that Melaye, APC – Kogi West, passed out with a degree at the institution.

The suspension order followed the recommendation of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, which investigated the allegation.

The Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Sam Anyanwu, submitted his committee’s report, which recommended that “the Senate should suspend Ndume for bringing Sen. Dino Melaye, his colleagues and the institution of the Senate to unbearable disrepute.

“This is even at a time of our national life, when caution, patriotism, careful consideration and due diligence should be our watch words.

“The suspension is with effect from March 29, 2017 to last for six months.

“After having been properly cleared of any wrong doings by the findings of the committee, Sen. Dino Melaye has been cleared of the allegations made against him and exonerated.”

Anyanwu had said that the recommendation was signed by seven members of the committee.

