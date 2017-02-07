Senate begins screening of non-career ambassadorial nominees

The Senate has begun the screening of 46 non-career ambassadorial nominees submitted to it by the President.

Sen. Monsurat Sunmonu, Chairperson, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs said in Abuja on Tuesday that the screening was in line with section 171, Sub section 4 of the 1999 Constitution.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Jan. 12, re-submitted a list of 46 non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

The chairperson said the Senate would ensure that it selected and confirmed the best nominees that would represent Nigeria in the international arena to enable it compete favourably with other nations.

“The committee expects that your performance during the screening would be commensurate to the task of the assignment you are nominated for.

“You should equally have it in mind the dynamics of foreign policy and relations between Nation-states that requires timely action on all matters affecting the well-being of Nigerians in all countries of the world.”

“I assure you of the committee’s determination in the conduct of this assignment to be just and fair to all nominees, without compromising the strict selection process of qualified individuals among you that will represent Nigeria abroad.

“I also wish to use this opportunity to bring to your notice, reported cases of the inaccessibility and preferential treatments of our citizens by some Nigerian Envoys.

“And to strongly caution you to desist from such behaviour, if eventually confirmed.”

Sunmonu said the committee would carry out a thorough job to ensure that good hands were deployed at the end of the exercise. (NAN)

