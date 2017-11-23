Senate postpones consideration of MTEF/FSP over discrepancies

The Senate on Thursday announced the postponement consideration of the 2018-2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

Chairman, Senate Joint Committee on Finance, Appropriation and National Planning, Mr John Enoh, who made this known at plenary, attributed the action to “some discrepancies’’.

The MTEF/FSP, which provides the parameters upon which the national budget is prepared, was slated for debate and consideration on Thursday by the lawmakers.

According to Enoh, there are some matters that are contained in the report at the moment that we need to consult further with the Joint Committee in the House of Representatives.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, directed the committee to ensure that the documents were presented on Wednesday.

