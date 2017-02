The President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has appointed a new Chief of Staff.

The newly appointed Chief of Staff, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed was the former secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The appointment was made public in a statement released by the Senate President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu.

The statement revealed that the appointment of the new Chief of Staff takes effect immediately.

