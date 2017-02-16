Senate worried over non-enforcement of health laws

The Senate on Thursday expressed concern over non-enforcement of laws in the health sector in spite of increasing reports of patients’ rights breaches in health institutions in the country.

Chairman of Senate Committee on Health, Sen. Lanre Tejuosho, decried the situation when officials of Ministry of Health appeared before the committee for defence of 2017 Budget of the ministry.

He accused agencies in the sector of nonchalance in enforcement of laws and other regulations guiding their activities.

Tejuosho urged them to rise to the challenge of sanitising the sector.

He also charged the agencies to work towards improving on their level of internal revenue generation.

“You have good laws but what is lacking is enforcement.

“Please give us ideas on enforcement; we can’t be allocating money to you every year. We want to make sure that all these laws are actually enforced and obeyed,’’ he said. (NAN)

