The Senator representing Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has applied to the court asking to be discharged as surety to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Tuesday.

It will be noted here that Abaribe, prior to the raids by the military, said Kanu had always assured him that he would be in court at adjourned dates.

Abaribe, who is represented by his counsel, Ogechi Ogunna, said his appeal was predicated on the fact that he had no information about Kanu’s whereabouts.

‎Responding, the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako said Abaribe had three options.

According to Nyako, Abaribe should produce the defendant in court and then apply to be discharged as a surety.

Secondly, Abaribe should be ready to forfeit his N100m bail bond and thirdly, the lawmaker was given time to produce the defendant in court.

Replying Justice Nyako, Ogunna said, “He (Abaribe) is not in a position to do any of these.”

But the judge maintained that Abaribe must opt for one of the three options.

Against this background, Ogunna opted to be given time to produce Kanu.

Abaribe, had earlier applied to be discharged as surety to Kanu, following his alleged disappearance.

“He was supposed to appear in court on October 17. It was our job as sureties to produce him in court. We have been speaking with him”, Abaribe had said.

“I spoke with him around August 23. I had to invite him to meeting with the South-east Senate caucus in my home at Obingwa, in Abia.

“We discussed and we told him what we felt and where he was going out of bound and we told him to confine himself to the laws of the land.”

“Now, I spoke to him on September 11, and it was same day that the military moved into his place. Since then, nobody has seen him.”

