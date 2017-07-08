'Senator Ibrahim's Sex Scandal is a fabricated Story' - APC - The Herald Nigeria

In a recent development to the sex scandal embroiling former governor of Yobe state and current serving Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim, a youth wing of the All People’s Congress (APC), the APC youths Renaissance group has warned the public against attempting to soil the name of the senator.

Abba has been under fire ever since a video showing the senator frolicking with two prostitutes surfaced online last week, even though he had granted an interview to explain away the leaked video as a case of blackmail.

The group, however, has come out to speak against the soiling the name of Senator Bukar Abba, who was recently involved in a sex scandal involving two prostitutes.

In a statement signed by the group’s leader, Mr Collins Edwin, they defended the Yobe East senator by stating that the video has a ‘handiwork’ of political blackmailers.

Read the statement below;

Our attention has been drawn to a systematic and calculated attempt by political spin doctors and their partners in the media to tarnish and discredit the image and enviable reputation of Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim, the Distinguished Senator representing Yobe East Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Since last week, we have seen how a section of the media has been trying hard to use the fabricated sex scandal story of last week to harass and extort large sums of money from the Distinguished Senator. Of great concern is the condescending of respected household names in the media industry into the blackmailing business.

Having failed to achieve their aim, the same ‘blackmailing coalition’ have now resorted to sponsoring false news report in some print and online newspapers against the Senator, claiming that Senator Bukar Abba has gone into hiding because the Senate has barred him from entering the National Assembly Complex. This is false!

The planted news report is totally fake because Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim is currently on a tour; visiting the people in his Senatorial District which is what is expected of a responsible APC Senator and not those who will be in Abuja playing dirty politics of 2019.

We are therefore warning those who have collected millions of Naira to blackmail Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim to desist from their shambolic business ventures.

Any attempt by group or individual to further harass, blackmail, extort, intimidate and distract Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim from delivering democratic dividends to Nigerians and the people of Yobe East Senatorial District would be strongly resisted by members of our group.

There are other pressing issues in the country challenging the foundation of Nigeria which a responsible media and practitioners should devote greater attention to and not on a fabricated sex scandal story between two adults.

